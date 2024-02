Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are supposed to be getting married in July 2024. Now, all eyes are on the pre-wedding celebrations happening in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The first ceremony was the Lagan Lakhvanu function also known as Kankotri. The first invite for the Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani was prepared and given to the Gods. The young bride-to-be wore a pastel blue lehenga for the occasion. It was designed by Anamika Khanna. Now, an unseen pic of hers from the function has come on social media. We can see that she is radiating a smile with her fave cup in her hand. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: The bride-to-be looks like a vision in a Anamika Khanna lehenga for the first ceremony

Radhika Merchant enjoys her cup of coffee

In the pic, Radhika Merchant is seen with a cup of Starbucks Coffee. She has a goofy expression on her face. Anant Ambani and she are rumoured to be dating since 2018. Over the years, we saw her increased proximity to the Ambani family. Her father Viren Merchant is the owner of Encore Healthcare. Her mother Shaila also works in the company. Radhika Merchant has studied in the US, and is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer. The whole Ambani family had attended her recital two years ago.

Nita Ambani is all vocal for local

There is a video of Nita Ambani interacting with women artisans who are making stoles and scarves for the guests. They are making beautiful stuff in bandhani. Nita Ambani will be presenting them to the invitees in the gift hamper. Around 1,200 people will be present for the pre-wedding functions. Shloka Mehta too has been taking care of the arrangements for the festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The tycoon decided to opt for an Indian wedding in Jamnagar as the couple are very rooted in their traditions. Diljit Dosanjh, Rihanna and Arijit Singh are some of the artistes expected to perform at the event.