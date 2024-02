Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani tying the knot this weekend is the biggest event that has grabbed headlines of late. It is said that Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and more celebs have been invited to the Big Fat Indian wedding in Jamnagar, Gujarat, the hometown of the Ambanis. Various updates about the big fat Indian shaadi have surfaced online. And amidst these updates is a video that has also surfaced. An edited one featuring the to-be bride and groom which will leave you in splits of laughter.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding: Shloka Mehta inspects the arrangements like a perfect Bhabhi; Nita Ambani arrives at the venue

THIS VIRAL reel of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani will make you go ROFL

We have come across a video of Anant and Radhika wherein Anant is singing typical Bollywood wedding songs whilst the wedding is going on. Yeah, we know they are yet to get married, this video is an edited one. Now, you would have seen a viral reel video of a man singing while filling the parting of his future missus with vermillion. The guy who also made reels after his wedding, that is, on Suhagraat night too? Yep, the North Indian guy with a beard and moustache. Well, someone edited his reel and swapped faces with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Also Read - Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding: Couple to get married on THIS date; Manish Malhotra to manage the extravagant affair

That's not it, in the video, we also see Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Isha Ambani, Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone as well. Yes, they all have been swapped with the family members of the North Indian man whose reel has been trending online. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: All the international artists that have performed at Ambani functions over the years

Trending Now

Watch the video of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Railway Update (@railwayupdatelocopilot)

The video made you laugh out loud, didn't it? Well, the internet can be a funny place to be sometimes.

Watch this video of celebs attending Isha Ambani's twins' birthday here:

Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani pre-wedding festivities

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika include An Evening in Everland, A Walk on the Wildside, Mela Rougue, Tusker Trails and Hastakshar. The events leading up to the D-day will be held in Jamnagar, Gujarat. It is said that about 1000 guests have been invited. Apart from Bollywood celebs, the wedding will reportedly see guests such as Bill Gates and Melinda Gates, to name a few.