Radhika Merchant brutally trolled for her Arangetram; netizens say, 'What expression is this? Celebs have come to watch this?'

Radhika Merchant showcased her talent last evening when the Ambani family and Bollywood celebrities were gathered at the Jio trade centre with her Arangetram. Radhika did a debut as a classical dancer which is termed Arangetram. Radhika who is reportedly soon going to be an Ambani daughter in law was passed and motivated by the entire family for her first move. While Ambanis even invited a few Bollywood celebs and the big name was , a more. while everyone is showering parse on their, netizens have been virtually trolling her. Many are claiming that she is just privileged as so got a bigger platform, while there are many more talented individuals compared to her. Also Read - KGF 2 success bash: Prabhas and Yash party together; excited fans say, 'Salaar and Rocky in one frame' [View Pics]

Radhika Merchant gets picked for her Arangetram

While the netizens even slammed the media personnel for posting her video on their plate, Viral Bhayani who is one of the biggest names in the media, even hid his comments section on Radhika's post is receiving a lot of backlashes. While other media platforms didn't remove the comments section and the netizens have been trolling her badly.

Take a look at the hate comments for Radhika Merchant

One user claimed that she is a classical dancer and called Radhika's performance worst, " I am a classical dancer, to be frank, she is pathetic in her dance and expression. Felt sad about the celebrities who had to watch it. She had to practice more to attain stability in forms." Another user took a dig at the first to be rich and money can buy everything, " Paise ka Khel Babu bhaiya paise ka khel". The third user questioned what performance did Radhika do, " Isko performance bolte h....wtf Kiya kya h nothing at all". While many said that she wasn't prepared for Arangetram, " I feel she is not yet ready for Arangetram .."

However despite all the trolling, many commended her for showing respect for our Indian culture and one should commend her for the same.