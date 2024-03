After the pre-wedding soirees of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, some stars flew back for the gala event of Reliance Employees. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh were some of the celebs who took part in the function. Salman Khan gave a memorable performance for all the employees of the Reliance Petroleum Refinery in Jamnagar. Radhika Merchant was the perfect Gujarati Bahu in her lehenga choli that was in bright colours like Rani Pink and Orange. Nita Ambani chose a deep pink saree with golden border for the occasion. Also Read - Akshay Kumar broke THIS strict life rule for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Radhika Merchant wishes Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Radhika : Thank you Ranveer ? Now Ranveer and Deepika's family is gonna grow from 2. So congratulations for that from our Jamnagar family to your family. #DeepikaPadukone #RanveerSingh #RadhikaMerchant pic.twitter.com/sy0SXaaR4m — Versatile Fan ( Team Rocky) (@versatilefan) March 8, 2024

The video is a very cute one. We can see that Ranveer Singh folds his hands in front of the crowd. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh looked stunning at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. From donning a black gown in a Hollywood inspired do to a traditional red saree from Rimple and Harpreet Narula, she looked gorgeous.

The couple are going to be parents in September 2024. They made the news official some days back. Ranveer Singh is busy with his films like Don 3 and Shaktimaan. Deepika Padukone will be wrapping up work in Kalki 2898 AD before she takes a break.