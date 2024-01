The Ambani bahus have their own fan base on social media much like business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his talented wife, Nita Ambani. A week back, Akash Ambani mentioned at IIT Bombay that his father did not believe that he was invited as a speaker to the prestigious institute. Hence, he sent Shloka Mehta to see the event as an eye witness. Today, some gorgeous pics of Radhika Merchant have come on social media. The younger would-be bahu of the Ambani Khandaan is quite a hit on the Internet. Her new pics have come where she is looking lovely in a saree... BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Nita Ambani celebrates 60th birthday with Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant; netizens notice typical saas-bahu dynamics

Radhika Merchant stuns in a floral saree

Radhika Merchant was one of the bridesmaids at the marriage of her best friend. The young lady chose a gorgeous floral saree for the occasion along with one in pale yellow. Radhika Merchant opted for vintage styling with a bun and flowers tucked in her hair. In one of the pics, we can see her in a lehenga. The wedding venue was also a beautiful one with exquisite floral decor all around. Radhika Merchant and her friends looked like they had a swell time. Also Read - Did Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani share accessories? Fans' evidence make us 'relate' to the Ambani family

Radhika Merchant's love for sarees

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. Her father is the CEO of Encore Healthcare. He is also an Indian billionaire. The young heiress is known for her love for fashion. She also looks gorgeous in sarees. The love of sarees runs in the Ambani family. Nita Ambani has the most enviable collection of silk sarees and designer ones. While we do not have much details of which brand Radhika Merchant is wearing, it looks like Sabyasachi. Anant Ambani and she are supposed to tie the knot soon.