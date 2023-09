Lovebirds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot this month. The duo, who first sparked dating rumours in April this year, got engaged in May in the presence of close family members and friends. According to reports, Parineeti and Raghav will be tying the knot on September 23-24 in Udaipur. Amidst their wedding news, Raghav recently spoke about how Parineeti came into his life as a blessing and recalled their first meeting. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding venue pictures, cost, rituals and more revealed

Raghav Chadha recalls first meeting with Parineeti Chopra

While the duo first sparked dating rumours when they were spotted exiting a restaurant together in Mumbai early this year, Raghav and Parineeti have known each other for much longer. In a recent interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, Raghav said that however they met, it was sheer magic and very organic. "It is something that I thank god every day for, for giving me Parineeti in my life. It's a huge blessing. and I am extremely happy that I have her as my partner. As I said, I thank god every single day for giving her to me," the politician added.

Parineeti and Raghav to get married this month

Months after their engagement, Raghav and Parineeti will be tying the knot this month in a lavish ceremony. The duo's wedding festivities will reportedly begin on September 17 and will be a destination wedding. The festivities will be held at The Leela Palace Udaipur.

Reportedly, only close family members and friends will be staying at the palace. Other guests will be staying in properties around the wedding venue. Parineeti and Raghav will be tying the knot in a traditional Punjabi style and the celebrations will go on till September 24.

The couple will also host a grand reception for their close family and friends in Punjab. A picture of their reception party invite went viral on social media, where the details of the bash were revealed. Parineeti and Raghav will host a grand reception bash in Chandigarh on September 30, 2023.