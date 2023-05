Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's engagement is happening right now, and the guests have started arriving at the venue. Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in lemon yellow as she arrived at the venue with brother Siddhanth Chopra. Manish Malhotra, who has designed both the bride and groom's outfits for the day, has also arrived and happily waved at the media, but all eyes are on soon-to-be Dulhe Raja and AAP leader Raghav Chadha, who looked all dapper in white as he gears up for the engagement today. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra lands in Delhi ahead of Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement; Citadel actress greets paparazzi in a rush [Watch Video]

Watch the video of Raghav Chadha chilling before getting engaged to Parineeti Chopra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Raghav is looking all chilled, as he is seen sipping his coffee while he takes a look at the arrangements and the arrivals of the guests at his home. It is said that the outfits will be all subtle as it's summer, and we cannot wait for the bride and groom to step out and pose for the media and share a glimpse of their engagement ceremony. Parineeti Chopra is damn excited and getting all butterflies, and her fans are eagerly waiting to see her on her big day.

Watch the video of Priyanka Chopra arriving in style for sister Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Priyanka Chopra arrived this morning at the Delhi airport without hubby Nick Jonas and daughter Malti. While fans were excited to see her, they were highly disappointed to not see Malti along as they expected to have her due to it being a family function and not a work trip, but we are sure Malti will be very much a part of her Maasi's wedding, and we are waiting for the couple to announce their wedding, which is reportedly happening by the end of this year. Parineeti and Raghav will be getting engaged by this evening, and there are reportedly some special performances scheduled for tonight. It is going to be a fun night to remember. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha engagement guest list: Priyanka Chopra to Karan Johar and more to attend?