AAP MLA Raghav Chadha ruled news headlines for his personal life over professional work. He has been rumoured to be dating Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra for quite some time now. The two were spotted together leaving their fans wondering if they are dating. Reports also suggested that they will be marrying soon. However, both remained tight-lipped, neither confirming nor denying the rumours around them. Raghav Chadha recently breaks his silence on his wedding rumours with Parineeti Chopra. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra spotted in Mumbai after London vacation amidst wedding speculations with Raghav Chadha [Watch Video]

The political leader couldn’t stop blushing when asked about his wedding plans with the Ishqzaade actress. During an interview with Aaj Tak, Raghav was asked to comment about him being in news in context to . The politician replied to the same, with a blush and a laugh he said there would be lot more opportunities to celebrate in future. As of now, Aam Aadmi Party has obtained national party status so it's time to celebrate that. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding rumours: Check education and family details of the actress and politician

Last month, speaking to NDTV about the same, the MLA said that he will address it in a separate interview. In that particular conversation, he preferred to stick to political news. Last week, reports suggest that they will get engaged on 10th April 2023. Parineeti, who has also not addressed the rumours, couldn’t hide her smile and blush when asked about her rumoured boyfriend. The actress was often spotted at the airport while travelling in and out of the city, she was captured blushing when paparazzi questioned her about Raghav and their wedding plans. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra seen at the airport amidst engagement with Raghav Chadha this week; actress' shy look says it all [View Pics]

Raghav, who is currently busy with political campaigns, shared a video of him addressing rallies. In the video, he was seen interacting with the public and clicking pictures with them. He uploaded the video on his social media and Parineeti was quick to like it. According to reports both happen to be friends for a long time tracing back to their college days. Reportedly, they have studied together at the London School of Economics.