Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are one of the newly engaged couples in T'town and are all set to get married soon. Their pictures from the engagement, and later from the airport went viral for all the right reasons. The couple announced their engagement in May in New Delhi and is reportedly set to tie the knot later this year. Just like any other couple who are deeply in love, Raghav and Parineeti are spending quality time with each other. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding reception: Neither Mumbai nor Chandigarh, duo lock THIS venue?

In a recent interview with The Quint, Raghav Chadha shared insights into his life after he engaged with Parineeti, particularly in the political sphere. When asked about the changes in his life post-engagement, Raghav replied, "Well, I think we should focus on discussing political alliances rather than personal ones. But yes, I can say that my colleagues, co-workers, and seniors at the party tease me a little less now. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra's reaction as pap asks her about wedding with Raghav Chadha is unmissable [Watch]

Previously, they used to jokingly inquire about my marriage plans, but now they are aware that I am soon getting married." The engagement ceremony of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha took place on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi, surrounded by family and friends. The couple looked radiant in matching white ethnic outfits, and the event was graced by prominent figures like actor Priyanka Chopra and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha doing seva at Golden Temple grabs attention; Netizens REACT

Trending Now

Following their engagement, Parineeti and Raghav made their first public appearance as a newly-engaged couple, delighting paparazzi with their charm.

As the wedding preparations are underway, Parineeti and Raghav are currently on the lookout for the perfect wedding venue. They are planning to get married between September and November in Rajasthan. During her search for the venue, Parineeti explored Udaipur and Kishangarh, going solo to Udaipur and later joined by Raghav for the rest of the tour in Rajasthan.