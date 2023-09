Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are officially married and the couple got hitched in the dreamiest way possible in Udaipur at the Leela Palace. Raghav and Parineeti reportedly had a pearl white wedding with their close friends and family in attendance. The wedding made everyone emotional looking at how beautiful the pair looked as they are the perfect match made in heaven. An insider reveals that Pari was extremely emotional and just couldn't stop crying as the bidaai ritual was taking place, the entire Chopra family was crying and also cheering the loudest for the beautiful married couple. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding venue gets lit up, check the gorgeous night and day view

Parineeti looked the prettiest bride ever and the guests couldn't let their eyes off her gorgeousness. Raghav too was in awe of his wifey and became the rock for her when she couldn't hold her emotions while doing the bidaai rituals. The insider further reveals that how Parineeti Chopra's brothers Sahaj and Shivang Chopra played the perfect host, did everything from scratch, and won hearts of the ladkewaalas. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha pre-wedding: Bride-to-be serenades everyone on the Sufi Night; close friends, relatives join in [Watch Videos]

Watch the video of Ragneeti Sangeet ceremony here:

Bidaai ritual was done around 6.30- 7 pm

The pheras of Raghav and Parineeti was done around 4-4.30 pm and the bidaai took place at 7 in the evening and now the couple is getting ready for the reception that is reportedly going to place at Taj Lake Palace. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the official wedding pictures of the newly married couple. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Mehendi, Haldi ceremony preparations begin at groom's home in Delhi [Watch]