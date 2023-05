and Raghav Chadha are engaged. Netizens are loving the new couple in town. The engagement happened at Delhi's Kapurthala House. It was attended by Manish Malhotra, , Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. It seems the wedding will happen in October 2023. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha knew one another since their London days. The actress is extremely well educated with degrees in finance and economics. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha began dating some months back after being friends for a long time. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding: The couple all set to engaged on THIS date in Delhi?

We can see that the whole room was decked in white flowers. Now, a new video has come where we can see them cut a huge cake. A three tiered cake was brought for the couple. Parineeti Chopra cut the cake and fed him a piece. Later, he too feeds her and gently kisses her on the lips. Fans are surprised given that Raghav Chadha has always been a person who has seemed to be shy and introverted. A netizen commented that the Chopra family has brought home really good son-in-law's. Their 'Damaad Game' is super strong. Also Read - Raghav Chadha opens up on his rumoured marriage plans with Parineeti Chopra; here’s what he said

It is evident that Parineeti Chopra is the extrovert here. Raghav Chadha is cute enough to play along with his would-be wife. In fact, fans have shut down nasty comments from some trolls saying that they look madly in love. A person who is standing close to the couple is also going viral. People said that he is Bhupesh Baghel but apparently it is the father of the actress. He looks a lot like the CM of Chhattisgarh. His name is Pawan Chopra.

Raghav Chadha wore a sherwani designed by his maternal uncle, Pawan Sachdeva. He is a menswear designer in Delhi. She chose an ivory white suit for the wedding. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's dating rumours started going viral from March. He is the chief advisor of the Punjab CM and a chartered accountant by profession.