FIRST pics from Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s wedding are OUT! Finally, the much talked about big fat Indian shaadi of Parineeti and Raghav has come to fulfilment. After months of speculations and later, a private engagement followed by the grand wedding in Udaipur today, the actress and the politician will now be addressed as husband and wife. And uff, Parineeti looks pretty as the bride. Raghav also looks dashing as the groom. We are here with the FIRST pictures of the bride and groom from their wedding reception. Also Read - Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra are NOW married: Bride gets emotional and cries during bidaai, reception to start soon [Exclusive]

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha share FIRST PICS as newly married couple

Parineeti and Raghav are a match made in heaven, that’s what the pics emote from you when you look at them. Talking about Parineeti Chopra, the actress would wear a Manish Malhotra lehenga. But while they haven't put Shaadi pics, their pics as man and wife are out! Parineeti is seen in a pink saree while Raghav Chadha complimented Parineeti in a suit for the wedding reception. They both radiate so much happiness and peace in their pictures. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding venue gets lit up, check the gorgeous night and day view

Raghav Chadha's video as a groom is out too. He wore an ivory-coloured sherwani for his wedding. The video, though blur is going viral right now. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha pre-wedding: Bride-to-be serenades everyone on the Sufi Night; close friends, relatives join in [Watch Videos]

Trending Now

Watch the video of Raghav Chadha as groom here:

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha Wedding

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in The Leela Palace in Udaipur. The Baaraat with groom Raghav left from The Taj Lake Palace in a boat. It was one of a kinda baaraat at the grand Indian wedding. The Sehrabandi of Raghav took place earlier this afternoon. Last night, the bride and groom and the guests let their hair down during the Sangeet night. Parineeti and Raghav looked made for each other. They have been grabbing headlines in entertainment news for this very day.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha love story

The Sandeep Aur Pinky Farraar actress revealed that she had one breakfast with Raghav and knew that she had met the one. She feels calm, peaceful and inspired by his quiet strength. She gets pure joy to see his supportive, humorous, witty side and of course, their friendship. Parineeti finally found her home in Raghav.

Talking about their love story, Parineeti and Raghav have been friends. They have known each other for years. They even studied together in the UK. While he studied at the London School of Economics, Parineeti was enrolled in Manchester Business School. They met in the UK and became friends. It was during the shoot of Chamkila in India that love blossomed between the two. Raghav would visit Parineeti on set as a friend and eventually, they both fell in love with each other.

Watch this video of Parineeti-Raghav's wedding venue here:

When Raghav appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia’s chat show, he gushed about having Parineeti in his life. He called her his biggest blessing and shared that he thanks God every day for bringing Parineeti into his life. Congratulations, Parineeti and Raghav, have a blessed married life.