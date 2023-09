Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot today in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The duo, who began dating earlier this year, will be getting married in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony in the presence of close family members and friends. On Saturday, Parineeti’s choora ceremony took place, followed by a brunch for the guests with a variety of Indian and International cuisines. Last night, the couple hosted a lavish sangeet night for the guests with the theme ‘party like the 90s’ at The Leela Palace. The celebrations lasted all night with a special music performance by Punjabi singer Navraj Hans. The couple is expected to get married this afternoon and will host a reception bash for the guests later in the day. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Bride-to-be gets special jewels as her wedding gift

Inside details of Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha sangeet ceremony

Parineeti and Raghav’s sangeet ceremony included a special performance by Navraj Hans, who entertained the guests all night by performing on popular Punjabi tracks including Gur Naal Ishq Mitha, Dil Chori Sadda Ho Gaya and more. The food menu was handpicked by the bride herself along with her brothers, Sahaj and Shivang. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Bride-to-be’s choora ceremony begins, first pic out

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife)

The menu included Maggi and candy floss counters and gave the guests a major deja vu of the 90s. The guests were also given a special cassette with a personalised message curated by Parineeti. Due to the rains in Udaipur on Saturday, the entire event had to be shifted to a covered premises. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Priyanka Chopra spends her day off with Malti in US, to skip the big do?

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to get married today

The couple will be tying the knot in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony today. The guests list includes top names from politics and films. Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sania Mirza and Harbhajan Singh with wife Geeta Basra are expected to arrive for Parineeti’s wedding. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann are also expected to take part in the wedding festivities.

Parineeti’s cousin sister Priyanka Chopra will reportedly be giving the wedding a miss due to husband Nick Jonas’ ongoing US music tour with The Jonas Brothers. The actor took to her social media account on Saturday to pen a special note for her little one and wished her the best ahead of her wedding.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be hosting a reception bash for their friends and family in Chandigarh on September 30. The actor will then join Akshay Kumar for the promotions of her upcoming film, Mission Raniganj, which is slated for a theatrical release on October 6, 2023.