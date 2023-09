Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding is one grand affair, and all eyes are on every bit of detail about this power couple. The fans of both the couples are eagerly waiting to see them as husband and wife and cannot wait to witness them as bride and groom. And ahead of their wedding in Udaipur, The Leela, bride Parineeti Chopra's best friend Sania Mirza has the sweetest congratulatory message for her on her big day. Sania took to her Instagram and shared a throwback picture with the actress and wrote, "Congratulations, beautiful girl. My turn to give you the biggest jhappi." Parineeti Chopra and Sania Mirza are BFFs, and their bond is something that everyone admires. Now, the fans are wondering if this message is a hint that even Sania will miss the wedding. Also Read - Vaani Kapoor, Rekha, Raashii Khanna and others set the red carpet on fire with their glamorous looks

Sania Mirza to miss BFF Parineeti Chopra's wedding

Sania dropped an adorable wish for Pari ahead of her wedding with AAP political leader Raghav Chadha, and the fans are wondering if even the ace badminton player might miss her BFF's wedding. There is a strong buzz that Priyanka Chopra will not attend her little sister Parineeti Chopra's wedding, and she even gave a subtle hint by congratulating her on her big day. "I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one. always wishing you so much love. #newbeginnings".

Meanwhile, Priyanka's mom, Madhu Chopra, is enjoying the wedding time in Udaipur and even shared her full decked-up picture on her Instagram story. It looks like she is all set for the sangeet night. Raghav and Parineeti wedding will take place tomorrow that is September 24, it is reported that the theme of the wedding is pearl white and Pari will be the coolest ride ever and we definitely cannot wait.