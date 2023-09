Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are all set to tie the knot today in a grand destination wedding at The Lake Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple’s wedding festivities began earlier this week in Delhi with an Ardas ceremony followed by a Sufi night for close family members and friends. Raghav and Parineeti flew to Udaipur on September 22 to begin their wedding celebrations at The Leela Palace. Reportedly, more than 200 guests and 50 VVIPs including Chief Ministers of Punjab and Delhi are expected to attend the wedding ceremony today. The duo will be getting married this afternoon in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony followed by a reception bsh for the guests later in the day. Also Read - Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra sangeet night: Inside pics, songs and performance details OUT

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding schedule

Parineeti and Raghav’s big day today will begin with a pre-wedding festivity scheduled to take place around 10 AM. Raghav’s sehrabandi will reportedly take place at around 1 PM, followed by the procession of baraat from the Lake Palace to the wedding venue. Interestingly, the baraat will be travelling via a boat to the venue. The jaimala ceremony of the couple will take place around 3 PM followed by the phera and vidaai ceremony. A reception bash for the guests is also expected to take place at 8:30 PM. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Bride-to-be gets special jewels as her wedding gift

Reportedly, Akshay Kumar will not be attending Parineeti Chopra’s wedding as the actor is not in the country. Parineeti’s friend Sania Mirza along with fashion designer Manish Malhotra are expected to arrive for the wedding ceremony. Parineeti’s sister Priyanka Chopra will skip the wedding due to Nick Jonas’ ongoing music tour in the US. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are also expected to attend the grand wedding. The couple will be hosting a grand reception party for their friends and family in Chandigarh on September 30. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Bride-to-be’s choora ceremony begins, first pic out

Parineeti will soon be returning back to work as the actor will be busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Mission Raniganj with Akshay Kumar. The film is slated for a theatrical release on October 6, 2023.