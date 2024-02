Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra who got married in September last year are making headlines after the actress politician's husband has made this comment on his marriage with her. Raghav who is the ideal husband for Parineeti has found the most practical way to resolve his fights with his wife. Indeed this man deserves the Best Husband of the Year award. Within a few months, he has learned the mantra to keep his beloved wife happy, and accepting his mistakes even if he's not done. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Here's how Parineeti Chopra congratulated Mannara Chopra on her journey

BollywoodLife brings latest entertainment news, TV News and OTT News. Click and join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Was Mannara Chopra favoured by makers due to nepotism? Actress reacts

Raghav in his latest appearance got candid where he spoke about resolving his fights with wife Pari. Raghav reportedly said," Very early in my married life I realised that wife is always right (leaving Parineeti to laugh hysterically), so if you get that right there are no disagreements. Absolutely. Of course, there are disagreements, and one thing that we do or try to do usually is do not sleep over a fight". Also Read - Parineeti Chopra flaunts sindoor as she celebrates first Lohri with Raghav Chadha and family [View Inside Pics]

Trending Now

Raghav and Parineeti's marriage was one grand affair and the couple thoroughly enjoyed their moment. The biggest highlight was Pari's wedding was Priyanka Chopra's absence for which to date the desi girl gets trolled and how.

On the professional front, Parineeti left her fans thrilled by singing on the stage with live performances for the first time. Pari even mentioned how it was Raghav who motivated her to sing. "He has taught me how to be fearless. He's working in a space where you can't have any fears. So I think all these things finally pushed me to the edge and made me do this". Parineeti also awaits her next Bollywood release Chamkila along with Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

Watch the video of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding.