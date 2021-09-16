Raghav Diwan: Making quality short films that incite dreams!

It is evident from the prevailing history of mankind, that to ace a certain industry it is very important to channelize your inner potential. With a knack of creativity and precision of working, individuals who aim to cater to the entertainment industry have manifested a strong foothold touching horizons of success. One name that has garnered immense love and populace crediting his impeccable skills of creation and ideation is Actor Raghav Diwan, who has nurtured his love for cinema and made it to the city where dreams are made. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 is over but Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's magical chemistry is still intact; these BTS pics are proof

Having worked in over 100 short films, Raghav made his debut in the OTT world with a perfectly compiled short film, Chotu, and the visionary has never turned back ever since. The exemplary actor found his niche while working for short films of different genres. From tales of unconditional love to stories with compelling narratives, Raghav has made sure that all his films deliver some quality to the audience. 'Love in Kalimpong', 'Jasmine', and 'Ladies First' have been some of his recent and most prized compilations produced under the banner of Chai Stories LLP and Blackeye Entertainment LLP, that birthed from commendable thoughts and are being turned to passion projects fueling his dreams.

Talking about his journey and his outlook of the industry, Raghav says, "I have been wandering on this path for a long time now, and every inch of it has been incredible. Undoubtedly, a variety form challenges stood as roadblocks along the way, but I've loved every bit of it. I have been fortunate to receive immense love for my work from the audience. I also would like to emphasize that all of this would have never been possible without the constant support and ideation from my team. From our technicians to my talented co-actors, they have been instrumental in making my vision come alive on celluloid."

Raghav has a keen love for music. Telling stories on the tunes of music has been his profound way of bringing his ideas to life. Thinking on the same line, he says, “I consider music to be the soul of a film. It translates emotions in the most beautiful and deep way. I’m obsessed with music and motifs that speak volumes, so using music as my mode of communication has been a natural course for me. It was never a planned decision but just pure serendipity.”

All his films have been created with a lot of love, passion and complete commitment. He embraces all his successes and failures with grace. Celebrating every success, he has fortified his growth learning from all his unfulfilled endeavors. All the moments he has created on screen have been a very dear experience to him.

One can find a lot of his short films on YouTube and even on OTT Platforms like Zee 5. He was also invited as the keynote speaker at the “Digital Dream Session” of the FIICI Frames 2017, where the panel included eminent artists like Ashish Kulkarni, , Vivek Kajaria, and Paula McGlynn.

Having marked off such diverse forms of content from his list, Raghav Diwan is on his way to establish himself as a credible name in the industry procuring content that screams brilliance.