Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill's zodiac signs reveal THIS amid dating rumours? Their cancer-aquarius match says more than you think

From their viral public appearance to their contrasting zodiac personalities, here's why astrology lovers can't stop discussing this rumoured pair.

Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill's zodiac signs reveal THIS amid dating rumours? Their cancer-aquarius match says more than you think

Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill grabbed everyone’s attention online again after a video from Raghav’s birthday party went viral. In the clip, Raghav guides Shehnaaz through a crowd, making sure she gets safely to her car, a move that’s just turned the rumor mill back on high. Neither of them has said a word about the dating talk, but fans can’t help but notice how comfortable and close they seem. Naturally, social media is buzzing with one big question: Are Raghav and Shehnaaz just friends, or is there something more happening here?

There’s still no official word about their relationship, but astrology fans have found something else to discuss. Raghav’s birthday falls on July 10, making him a Cancer. Shehnaaz was born January 27, so she’s an Aquarius. On paper, Cancer (water) and Aquarius (air) aren’t supposed to blend all that easily. But those who follow astrology say that, when it works, the pairing can be surprisingly balanced and deeply rewarding for both.

A Match Made In Stars?

If you look a little closer, Raghav’s Cancer personality seems to pair nicely with Shehnaaz’s adventurous Aquarius vibe. Cancers are famous for being caring, loyal, and family-oriented. Raghav has always kept his private life low-key and lets his work speak for itself. Shehnaaz, meanwhile, has shown the best side of Aquarius over the years, she’s independent, bubbly, unpredictable, and honest. People have loved watching her grow, from her days on Bigg Boss 13 to her success as one of TV and film’s most loved personalities.

Astrologers say that Cancer’s emotional grounding can offer stability for Aquarius, while Aquarius helps Cancer look at life with more curiosity and courage. There’s no doubt this match takes a bit of patience, but if they respect each other, the bond can thrive.

What's The Viral Video?

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Now, about that video, it really set off the online crowd. Raghav making sure Shehnaaz got to her car safely didn’t go unnoticed. Fans filled the comments with heart emojis and wishes, saying they look adorable together and hoping the rumors lead somewhere. Others just pointed out how natural they seem side by side.

What's Going On For Them On Work Front?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Juyal (@raghavjuyal)

Away from all the gossip, both stars have worked hard to build impressive careers. Raghav’s journey started with his standout dance moves, and now he’s taken up bigger acting roles, with plenty of people rooting for him after his performance in “Kill.” With every project, he keeps showing there’s more to him than just dancing. Shehnaaz, on the other hand, has become a household name after Bigg Boss 13. She’s tried everything, from films to music videos to hosting gigs. Her climb from reality TV to stardom is all about resilience and reinventing herself, which her fans absolutely love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

When it comes to their personal lives, both Raghav and Shehnaaz play things close to the chest. People still talk fondly about Shehnaaz’s bond with the late Siddharth Shukla, though they never publicly defined their relationship. After his passing, Shehnaaz barely speaks about her love life, despite the persistent rumors. Raghav is even more private and rarely ever mentions anything about his relationships. So, for now, the dating rumors remain just that rumors. Neither has confirmed anything, and maybe they never will.

Astrologically, Cancer and Aquarius aren’t the easiest pair. Cancer leads with their heart and intuition, while Aquarius thinks outside the box and likes their independence. It’s not a classic match, but some say that’s exactly why it works, each can balance out the other’s extremes. Cancer invites Aquarius to share their feelings; Aquarius pushes Cancer into new adventures. It all comes down to trust, openness, and giving each other enough room to grow. In the end, only Raghav and Shehnaaz know what’s really going on. Until they decide to share their story or not, fans will keep watching their every move, picking apart every sweet glance or thoughtful gesture, and probably consulting the stars for answers they might never get.

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