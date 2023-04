Raghav Juyal has finally reacted to the dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill in his latest interview with DNA, where he exclaimed that he has no time for link-ups and everything. Raghav was asked to react on the constant relationship rumours with Shehnaaz, to which he had said he had come for films and doesn’t have time for all. Raghav and Shehnaaz dating rumours made headlines and there were also reports that they have moved on and are living together, but clearly there is no truth to these and they are baseless. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song O Balle Balle: Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill make fans go crazy with a peppy energetic Punjabi track

Talking about the link-up news, he said he doesn't even pay attention to it, and half the time he is not aware of what is written about him. Raghav will be seen next in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan along with Shehnaaz Gill, and they became good friends. However, both actors have maintained that they are just good friends and nothing more than that. We hope that the rumours finally come to an end.

Raghav Juyal is all praises for Shehnaaz Gill

Raghav praised Shehnaaz, mentioned that he was inspired by her, and called the Bigg Boss 13 fame the most honest girl. In an interaction with India Today, he said, "She is very honest. I get inspired by her every day".

Salman Khan asks to stop Sidnaaz trend on Kapil Sharma's show.

Talking about advising Shehnaaz Gill to move on and how that started the speculation of their relationship again, Sana will definitely want to move on, as she has also, and one day she will openly tell the world if she has any feelings for anyone. Recently on ’s show too, Salman asked her fans not to trend SidNaaz, as that is stopping her from moving on, and she might be worried about how fans will react to her new relationship with someone. Shehnaaz was always close to Sidharth Shukla and will be, but she definitely needs to move on.