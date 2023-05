Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan duo Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal have been rumoured to be dating. Their fans have been growing since they were both paired in the Salman Khan film. Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill's chemistry won over the audience and fans started shipping them together as Raghnaaz. Shehnaaz has been previously linked with Sidharth Shukla. The much-adored hunk of television passed away a couple of years ago, leaving Shehnaaz heartbroken. SidNaaz has been a phenomenon. And after that, Shehnaaz has been focussing on work itself. When during the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman asked Shehnaaz to move on and some fans started shipping Raghav, her co-star with her. And finally, Raghav has addressed the dating rumours once and for all. Also Read - Palak Tiwari opens up on dress code controversy; says, 'I would never say anything inappropriate about Salman Khan'

Raghav Juyal addresses the dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Raghav Juyal called them all 'faltu ki cheezein' revealing that he and Shehnaaz Gill are just good friends and nothing more. He sets the record straight by honestly saying that there is no truth o the speculations that have surfaced regarding his and Shehnaaz's dating rumours. Well, y'all would remember that Salman Khan had asked Shehnaaz to move on and also hinted about her growing closeness with someone from the cast. Well, Raghav also addressed the same saying that people linked it all with him. They thought it to be a confirmation of his and Sana's romance. Also Read - Palak Tiwari reveals her emotions when she found out about mom Shweta Tiwari being pregnant with Reyansh; says, 'I was like, No, No!'

Raghav Juyal feels bad for people creating drama around Shehnaaz Gill

Raghav tells the entertainment news portal that Shehnaaz spent three months inside Bigg Boss 13 house. The audience has been invested so much in her life that it continued with fans wanting to know about her personal life after the show as well. He compared it to a drug. Raghav says that he has also travelled with others and spent time with others but people wanted to create drama around them. "I have travelled and spent time with others as well, lekin uske saath logon ko drama create karna tha. I don’t know what it is! Dukh hota hai, bechari," he adds. Raghav says that he and Shehnaaz keep joking around. Also Read - Salman Khan reacts to brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan's failed marriages

Raghav was also linked to a Swedish intimacy coordinator Sara Arrhusius. However, Raghav dismissed the reports as well.