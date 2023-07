Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill’s rumoured relationship has been in the limelight for a long time. The two met on the sets of Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Their relationship speculations sparked during the promotions of the film when Salman Khan revealed that he saw “a chemistry being built on the sets of the film”. Though social media was flooded with rumours of their relationship, the duo remained tight-lipped. In a recent interview, Raghav Juyal has finally opened up on the dating rumours. Also Read - Shivangi Joshi, Shehnaaz Gill, Nakuul Mehta and more TV stars who hooked fans on Instagram this week

Raghav Juyal denies relationship rumours

Putting an end to all the baseless relationship rumours, Raghav stated that because he has three films releasing in the next few months, he is currently married to his work. "Shehnaaz and I have acted in the film together; that's it. It is natural for people to ask questions about one's co-stars, but no, we are not dating, and I am single. I have three films releasing in a few months, and let's just say that I am married to my work. I want to stay single as of now and have no plans or time to be in a relationship," Raghav told ETimes. He also clarified that Salman Khan had just cracked a joke during the promotions and that there is nothing between the two co-stars.

What Shehnaaz Gill said

Even Shehnaaz Gill clarified that the relationship rumours are "not true." "Salman bhai cracked a joke during the promotions of the film, and that led to these rumours," she added.

Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill’s next projects

On the work front, Raghav Juvyal is a popular name in the television world due to his exceptional dancing and hosting skills. The actor has also worked in a bunch of Bollywood films. He has an exciting line-up of films, including Wedlock, Hasal, and Yudhra, to name a few.

Shehnaaz Gill made her acting debut in 2019 with Kala Shah Kala. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan marked her entry in Bollywood.