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Raghu Ram finally meets Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke after VIRAL Roadies confusion, says: 'Main Roadies mein aaya tha...'

After weeks of social media claiming an old Roadies contestant was Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke, Raghu Ram has finally met him in person and the duo chose comedy over controversy, as the wholesome video has quickly become an internet favourite.

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By: Vaishnavi Tripathi | Published: July 8, 2026 3:25 PM IST
Raghu Ram finally meets Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke after VIRAL Roadies confusion, says: 'Main Roadies mein aaya tha...'

Raghu Ram finally meets Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke after VIRAL Roadies confusion, says: 'Main Roadies mein aaya tha...'

The viral video starts with Abhijeet, totally straight-faced, saying, “Main Roadies mein aaya tha, aapne reject kar diya, jiski clip viral ho rahi hai.” Raghu continues in, “Woh actually tu sahi hai, main AI hoon. Itne pyaar se main baat kar hi nahi sakta,” just roasting himself over how angry people remember him from Roadies. He’s basically saying, “There’s no way I could’ve been that nice, I’m clearly AI.” Raghu then breaks character and gives Abhijeet a hug, and says, “Mazak kar raha hoon. We love you, bro. Tum logon ne jo kiya hai, theek hai... I just came to be a part of it.”

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What Started The Choas?

A Roadies audition clip resurfaced, showing Raghu tearing into a contestant with, “Nazar mat aaiyo aaj ke baad mujhe, never in your life,” and the contestant’s awkward reply, “Sir, galti to bataiye.” Internet simply decided the young guy was Abhijeet Dipke. Turns out, nope, it was never him. Raghu clarified online that this was fake, and the guy in the clip was actually Sumit Suryawanshi. The new video is their way of shutting down the rumor, and having fun with it instead.

Who Is Abhijeet Dipke?

Abhijeet Dipke started the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) as a joke on social media, but it caught on fast. What began as satire turned into a real national protest movement. Young people all over the country picked up on the group’s humor, especially the cockroach mascot, to call out youth unemployment, leaked exam papers, and the mess in India’s education system. Now, Dipke’s taking things offline. He’s camped out at Jantar Mantar, leading a protest that won’t stop until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan steps down over the exam paper leak scandals.

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About the Author

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi is a media person with a passion for writing across a wide range of subjects. She always has something to say about culture, cinema, and entertainment. She studied Mass Communication at Chitkara University and began her professional journey in marketing and media. Currently, she is working with BollywoodLife, where she continues to explore and express her perspectives on entertainment.

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