Ragini 3 Announced: Tamanaah Bahtia-Junaid Khan to pair for Balaji Motion Pictures; date-night horror to release on…

According to latest reports, Balaji Motion Pictures has announced Ragini 3 featuring Junaid Khan and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead. Read on to know more.

Balaji Motion Pictures has announced the release date of their upcoming film Ragini 3. The film will be based on a special kind of date-night horror story, in which fear, suspense, and light-hearted humor will also be seen. The film stars Junaid Khan and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. Due to this unique concept, the excitement among the audience has increased with the announcement of the film. The makers said that this film will give a new and stylish experience in the horror genre, especially to the young audience.

All about Ragini 3

The film will be directed by Shashanka Ghosh. He has previously worked with Balaji on successful films, so there are high expectations for him this time as well. At the same time, Sahir Raza will play an important role in the creative part of this project. With this new combination of director and creative team, the level of the film is being considered bigger and better than ever before. The makers claim that Ragini 3 will take special care of the story, music, and visuals, so that the audience can get a different experience.

Who is the lead choice for Ragini 3?

Tamannaah Bhatia is said to be the first choice for the film. She is known for her strong screen presence and diverse roles. Her character in the film will be full of glamour and mystery. On the other hand, Junaid Khan is also constantly making his mark by choosing different kinds of roles. The duo will be seen together for the first time, giving the audience a fresh and new on-screen chemistry.

When will Ragini be released?

The film is being produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, which is known for several hit films. The production house is planning a big release for the film. However, the release date and other details of the film are yet to be revealed. The makers have kept the rest of the details under wraps for the time being, which has further increased the curiosity of the people. More details about the film are expected to be announced in the coming days.

The Ragini franchise has been in discussion among the audience before, so the expectations from Ragini 3 have increased even more.

