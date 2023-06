Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor is six months old, and the new parents are beaming with joy and excitement to see her grow. The best part is that the little one is growing up to look like her cute mommy. They claimed that she is a replica of her father, Ranbir Kapoor, but after six months, the little one is growing up to look like her mommy. An insider reveals," The moment you see Raha, you will instantly get reminded of the little Alia Bhatt, who was an absolute admirable kid. The Kapoor and Bhatt families are elated to have Raha in their lives, and every day they have a discussion about whom she looks like, and there are affirmations by many that Raha is a carbon copy of her mother Alia, and even Ranbir has agreed". Also Read - Alia Bhatt has her heart 'full of sorrow' as she loses her nanaji, remembers the good times with him with an adorable video

Watch the adorable video of Alia Bhatt holding her little daughter Raha Kapoor in her arms as she visits 's house.

The insider further adds, "Until one year, the kids faces keep changing, and for now, Alia's little one looks exactly like her mom. The actress was an adorable kid, and if ever you get to see Raha now, you won't stop drawing comparisons with her mom. It's like you are seeing little Alia". Ranbir Kapoor once joked on 's show that he doesn't know right now who Raha looks like, either me or Alia, but we are glad she is gone for us only.

Recently, Raha had stepped out of town on a play date with her cousins Taimur and Jeh, and fans were waiting to have her one glimpse, but they couldn't, as Alia and Ranbir have requested a no photo policy for their daughter Raha. We loved the way Alia was holding little Raha and taking her heart away. Alia and Ranbir are also celebrated their little one's half birthday among friends and family, while Raha is an extremely happy and adorable kid.