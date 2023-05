Raha Kapoor has Daddy Ranbir Kapoor’s heart, and this video is proof of it. Ranbir and Raha share a different and adorable bond, and watching him speak so endearingly about his daughter Raha is a delight for his fans. The Brahmastra star became a father six months ago, and his life has changed upside down. He cannot imagine his life without his daughter and wife, Alia Bhatt. In this video that has been going viral on the internet for all the right reasons, Ranbir is seen talking to someone about his daughter Raha and saying that she is just adorable and that today he got all morning to play with her. "I never knew burping is such a big part (in the early stages of a child). Whenever I'm at home, I'm always beside her and it's magical. She has just started smiling in the last two weeks. And seeing that smile breaks your heart." Also Read - Alia Bhatt on having a baby at the peak of her career; says, 'You would never ask a man...'

Watch the video of Ranbir Kapoor talking about his daughter Raha Kapoor, which will instantly bring a smile to your face.

Ranbir often speaks about how Raha is slowly growing, and her smile breaks his heart as he calls it the best thing in the world. It clearly shows that Raha is more connected with Daddy; well, usually daughters are Daddy's favourites, and we can see RK doing all the hard work to top the list. Talking about Raha h on said that he is ready to not even work an son whole time with her" You know, I have never felt like this ever in my life. (Pauses) And it is pure joy, you know I just want to be at home, I just want to be with her… mujhe kaam nahi karna, kuch nahi karna. But aisa kar nahi sakta… but my feeling is just… I can't explain it! It's the best feeling in the world".

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is enjoying this phase too, and they cannot get over their daughter Raha Kapoor. Well, parenthood is magical, and it changes you for the better. On the professional front, both Ranbir and Alia will soon begin shooting for their film Brahmastra, parts two and three.