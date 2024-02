On the occasion of Pooja Bhatt's birthday, the 90s actress and Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant shared a note which her father wrote for her. The wonderful piece written by him is a reflection of how he is very attached to his first-born. He wrote that when he first saw his baby girl, he experienced the innocence and insatiable thirst for life. The note is beautifully written one. It goes like, "I often find myself marveling at your resemblance to our darling Raha-both brimming with innocence & an insatiable thirst for life. Happy birthday, my dear child. As you navigate the depths of life’s ocean, it will both enchant and bewilder you. Your task is to seek your truth relentlessly, yet never fully grasp it. For the day you do, you cease to truly live." Also Read - Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan are obsessed with their granddaughter Raha Kapoor and this post is proof

Pooja Bhatt spoke about love for her dad, Mahesh Bhatt

The actress said she came on Bigg Boss OTT 2 as she wanted to know how she would survive a day without being in contact with her dad. She said it was like a social experiment for her. Fans were surprised to see Pooja Bhatt on the show. She is the first child of Mahesh Bhatt from his marriage with Lorraine Bright. He eventually separated from his first wife. Also Read - Raha Kapoor is star guest at cousin Jeh Ali Khan's birthday bash; Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor with son Vayu, Malaika Arora attend [View Pics]

Raha Kapoor, the star of the Kapoor and Bhatt clans

Raha Kapoor is the darling of the two clans. Today, Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor said that Raha Kapoor had inherited their traits. The little one was the cynosure of all eyes at the birthday party of Jeh Ali Khan Pataudi. She came with dad Ranbir Kapoor and cousin Samara. Mahesh Bhatt said that Raha Kapoor is the epicentre of the house and is one mesmerizing entity. He said he was surprised to see Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt unveil her face on the occasion of X'Mas 2023. Also Read - Poacher: Alia Bhatt reveals that Richie Mehta's crime drama is Raha Kapoor's first introduction to the arclights