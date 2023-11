Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of her daughter Raha Kapoor on her first birthday. The tiny little hands smashing her birthday cake show that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia’s daughter Raha has achieved all her 12-month milestones, and the emotional parents cannot hold on to their emotions seeing their daughter grow. Sharing a moment with her fans, Alia wishes her daughter Raha on her first birthday with an emotional post. Also Read - Alia Bhatt addresses the negativity around her relationship with hubby Ranbir Kapoor; says 'Sometimes there are so many lies'

Raha Kapoor's first birthday bash: Ambanis reach Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's house for an intimate celebration

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are celebrating the first birthday of their little daughter Raha Kapoor today, which is November 6. Raha was born last year on this day, and indeed, time flies. The elated parents have hosted an intimate birthday party at their home and have invited very limited guests to be a part of their intimate celebration. Ranbir who shares a good home with Akash Ambani, has made his presence at RK's home along with his wife, Shloka Ambani. The Ambani couple were also at an intimate wedding for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt excitedly talking about when she will make a face reveal of her daughter Raha Kapoor to the world.

Neetu Kapoor is the happiest dadi, as her granddaughteris one, and she cannot contain her excitement. The veteran actress took to her Instagram and wished the little one a happy birthday with all the love in abundance.

Nani Soni Razdan too wishes granddaughter Raha Kapoor on social media.

Alia Bhatt's mom, Soni Razdon, and Raha Kapoor's Nani too shared an emotional wish for the little one on her first birthday.

In one of his interactions, Ranbir Kapoor revealed the birthday plans of his daughter, Raha Kapoor, where he mentioned that they had planned an intimate birthday party and her cousins Taimur and Jeh would be a part of the celebration. A very happy birthday to little Raha, the bundle of joy of the Kapoor family. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.