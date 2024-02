The day Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt introduced the world to their daughter Raha Kapoor, fans went in awe of the adorableness of the baby. Raha broke the internet with her cuteness. As her pictures and videos went viral, Raha Kapoor was compared to her great-granddaughter Raj Kapoor and grandpa Rishi Kapoor. And now this fan-made picture of Raha Kapoor with grandfather Rishi Kapoor is winning hearts and it has managed to grab the eyeballs of both the grandmothers who have given their best reaction to it. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's decision to unveil daughter Raha's face was not pre-planned? Granddad Mahesh Bhatt spills the beans

Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor shared the picture on their Instagram account and thanked the fans for creating such an adorable picture merging Raha and Rishi Kapoor. Soni Razdan wrote, " This is such a great edit, it fills our hearts with happiness. Thank you". Neetu called the picture just adorable. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor adorably mentions daughter Raha Kapoor in his speech for the best actor; misses dad Rishi Kapoor

Raha Kapoor is the most beautiful star kid of all.

Karan Johar has said that Raha looks like an AI-generated baby as she is so beautiful and gorgeous and one cannot stop staring at her cuteness. Both Ranbir and Alia have admitted that they are obsessed parents of little Raha and they only talk about her wherever they go among their friends and family.

Will Raha become an actress?

Alia in one of her interactions had revealed how she wants her daughter Raha to become a doctor. Will the little one follow her family tradition and become an actor or live up to her mom's expectations?

Ranbir Kapoor wants to stop acting for Raha Kapoor

In his press meet the Animal actor had said that he only wants to spend time with his little one and is okay to stop acting as well. "I only want to spend time with her. I want to stop acting, stop working. That’s all I want to do but I cannot do that. I want to pursue my passion also. But it’s very joyful. It’s the most happy I have been in my life. When God takes away something, he also gives you something and I am very grateful that Raha has come into our lives".