Rahu Ketu Box Office collection day 1: Can Pulkit Samrat-Varun Sharma's film BEAT Vir Das's Happy Patel?

Rahu Ketu Box Office collection day 1: Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, the well-known Fukrey pair, are back with an unusual comedy called Rahu Ketu, which came out today, January 16. Rahu Ketu is produced by Zee Studios and BLive Productions and directed by Vipul Garg. When the movie's trailer was released, it promised a cosmic adventure with high entertainment value as destiny meets, planets wobble, and pandemonium ensues. To mention, the movie is facing tough competition from Vir Das and Aamir Khan's film Happy Patel. Here, let's have a look at Rahu Ketu's opening day box office trend.

Rahu Ketu box office collection day 1

On the opening day, January 16, the Vipul Garg directorial managed to collect Rs 0.13 crore (early estimates), according to Sacnilk. Rahu Ketu had an overall 4.12% Hindi Occupancy on Friday, January 16, 2026. Having said that, it is just Rs 2 lakh away from beating Happy Patel, which collected Rs 0.15 crore till now. Given the early reviews, the Pulkit Samrat starrer might beat Vir Das's comedy drama.

What did Varun Sharma say about Rahu Ketu?

Varun Sharma added, “The moment I heard Rahu Ketu, I knew this was going to be unlike anything we’ve ever done- and what an experience it’s been!”

Meanwhile, Pulkit Samrat shared, “We’ve had the most fun shooting this full-on, hilariously twisted chaos of a film. Can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve created.” He continued, “Rahu Ketu is one of the most exciting films I’ve been a part of wildly original, full of cosmic madness, and driven with so much heart. Watching Vipul Vig step into the director’s chair with such clarity and conviction has been inspiring, and the way Zee Studios and Suraj Singh’s BLive Productions backed this vision made the journey unforgettable. I genuinely can’t wait for the audience to experience the world we’ve created.”

