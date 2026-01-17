Rahu Ketu Box Office Collection Day 2: Pulkit Samrat’s film FAILS to beat Happy Patel, earns Rs…

Rahu Ketu Box Office Collection Day 2: Pulkit Samrat starrer movie has shown poor performance on the second day itself. It failed to match or beat the collection of Happy Patil. Read on.

Rahu Ketu Box Office Collection Day 2: Pulkit Samrat and Shalini Pandey starrer adventure comedy fantasy movie released in theatres on January 16. The movie received mixed reviews from the audience and critics. The film opened with moderate collection and it was due to a lack of promotions and buzz. It had a box office clash with Happy Patel, which stars Vir Das in the lead roles. Rahu Ketu could not beat Happy Patel’s collection for a few lakhs, which had a box office collection of Rs 1.73 crore after two days of release (until 12 pm).

Rahu Ketu Box Office Collection Day 2

As per Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 0.35 crore on Day 2 (until 12 pm). The total collection of Rahu Ketu stands at Rs 1.35 crore. The film had an overall 5.11 per cent Hindi occupancy on Saturday. It had 5.11 per cent occupancy in the morning shows.

Rahu Ketu Budget

As per reports, the film has been made on a budget of Rs 25 crores.

About Rahu Ketu

The movie is about the magical world of writer Churu Lal Sharma. It shows how his unlucky creations Rahu and Ketu springs to life. It causes hilarious chaos instead of fighting corruption. When the mischievous Meenu Taxi steals Churu’s mystical notebook, the bumbling dup are dragged into absurd adventures that land them in the middle of the drug mafia. Rahu Ketu stars Pulkit Samrat, Shalini Pandey, Varun Sharma, Chunky Panday, Piyush Mishra, Manu Rishi, Amit Sial and Sumit Gulati in key roles. The film has been directed by Vipul Vig and produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Varsha Kukreja, and Umesh Kumar Bansal.

While talking about Rahu Ketu, Pulkit said, “The chaos, the madness, the comedy will feel similar, but the world is very different. It’s more colourful, and it has a huge fantasy element. You’d never think Rahu Ketu would be made like this, and that’s the idea.”

He added, “Everyone is scared of Rahu and Ketu. That ‘Rahu’s condition has worsened, Ketu’s alignment has gone wrong, so our work, health, and business will get ruined’. But when we started working on the film, we understood something else.”

