Rahu Ketu Box Office collection day 3: Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma starrer slightly AHEAD of Happy Patel, earns Rs...

Rahu Ketu: The comedy film Rahu Ketu, featuring Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, hit the big screens last Friday. Although the movie received a mostly favourable reaction from critics, it failed to connect with the public, resulting in a poor box office start. Nevertheless, the movie experienced a comeback on its third day, as earnings on Sunday increased- this gave the producers a big relief. Let's check how much Rahu Ketu earned in crores at the box office on Sunday.

Rahu Ketu box office collection day 3

Rahu Ketu has hit cinemas on January 16. The director is Vipul Vig, who is also the one who penned down the plot. Although it is getting a lot of acclaim as a hilarious comedy, the movie could not make a big commercial impact. Yet, its box office income increased on Sunday, which gave a little sparkle of hope for its performance. On its 3rd day, the movie earned Rs 1.75 crore, taking the total to Rs 4.40 crore.

Rahu Ketu faces tough competition from...

Even though Rahu Ketu has been performing poorly, the film is still unable to compete with other films like Happy Patel and One Two Cha Chacha that are released at the same time and are experiencing good box office results. Besides, big-budget films featuring Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, Prabhas’s The Raja Saheb, and Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu have already taken control of the box office.

More about Rahu Ketu

The movie is about a writer’s magical notebook, which brings two bumbling characters to life. When a cunning thief steals the notebook, Rahu and Ketu must retrieve it. They discover their true potential along the way. Rahu Ketu stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey, Chunky Pandey, Piyush Mishra, Amit Sial, Manu Rishi Chadha, Sumit Gulati and Naveen Grover in key roles. The film has been directed by Vipul Vig. It has been written by Tasha Bhambra, Sparsh Khetarpal, and Vipul Vig. The music directors of the film are Abhinav Shekhar, Vikram Montrose, and Abhijit Vaghani. Rahu Ketu has been produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Varsha Kukreja and Umesh Kumar Bansal. It has a runtime of 2 hours and 24 minutes.

