Rahu Ketu Box Office Collection Day 3: Pulkit Samrat’s movie Beats Vir Das’ Happy Patel, earns Rs…

Rahu Ketu Box Office Collection Day 3: Pulkit Samrat starrer has been performing at a slow pace at the ticket windows. However, the movie also beat Vir Das' movie.

Rahu Ketu Box Office Collection Day 3: Pulkit Samrat starrer fantasy comedy drama movie released in theatres on January 16. The film, which opened at the box office with mixed reactions, has been performing at a very slow pace, earning over Rs 1 crore. However, Rahu Ketu has been giving tough competition to Vir Das starrer Happy Patel. The movie beat Vir Das starrer on Sunday (data collected until 12 pm). Talking about Rahu Ketu’s performance, the film needs to gear up its pace to become a hit athe the box office.

Rahu Ketu Box Office Collection Day 3

As per Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 0.13 crore on Day 3 (data collected until 12 pm). The net collection of Rahu Ketu stands at Rs 2.73 crore. The film had a 5.75 per cent occupancy in the morning Hindi shows. Happy Patel’s day 3 collection is Rs 0.11 crore (data collected by 12 pm).

Day wise collection of Rahu Ketu

Day 1: Rs 1 crore

Day 2: Rs 1.6 crore

Day 3 Rs 0.13 crore (until 12 pm)

Rahu Ketu Budget

As per reports, the film has been made on a budget of Rs 25 crore. The movie has a long way to reach the budget mark.

About Rahu Ketu

The movie is about a writer’s magical notebook, which brings two bumbling characters to life. When a cunning thief steals the notebook, Rahu and Ketu have retrieve it. They discover their true potential along the way. Rahu Ketu stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey, Chunky Pandey, Piyush Mishra, Amit Sial, Manu Rishi Chadha, Sumit Gulati and Naveen Grover in key roles. The film has been directed by Vipul Vig. It has been written by Tasha Bhambra, Sparsh Khetarpal, and Vipul Vig. The music directors of the film are Abhinav Shekhar, Vikram Montrose, and Abhijit Vaghani. Rahu Ketu has been produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Varsha Kukreja and Umesh Kumar Bansal. It has a runtime of 2 hours and 24 minutes.

As quoted by Bollywood Hungama, Shalini Pandey talked about Rahu Ketu and said, “Rahu Ketu is the kind of film where every day on set felt fun. Varun and Pulkit are a riot, and Vipul brings this quirky world alive in the coolest way. I can’t wait for people to see the madness we’ve created!”

