Rahu Ketu Box Office collection day 4: Pulkit Samrat-Varun Sharma's comedy drama MAINTAINS pace, beats Vir Das's Happy Patel

Rahu Ketu debuted in theatres on the same day as Vir Das's Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. Both of those films opened to average reviews from critics and audiences, and neither of them generated any box office momentum; the results were not very good for the theatre owners.

Rahu Ketu Box Office collection day 4: The film Rahu Ketu, starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and others, has been rather quiet at the Indian box office. Fans of the Fukrey series may be familiar with the film, but this familiarity hasn't significantly increased attendance. After a poor start, there was little improvement over the weekend and a more severe decline on Monday. The movie made about ₹4.42 crores in four days in India, according to Sacnilk's estimate.

Rahu Ketu Box Office collection day 4

At the start of the weekend, Rahu Ketu's business was comparatively quiet, with its earnings fluctuating in the lower price range. Nonetheless, there was a noticeable recovery on Saturday, and the profit increase persisted somewhat on Sunday. However, the increase was insufficient to create momentum. The weekend numbers show that while some people enjoyed the film's comedic chemistry between the protagonists, it was unable to attract a larger audience.

The website Sacnilk reported that Rahu Ketu earned ₹ 0.06 crore on day 4 (early estimates). This sharp decline suggests that things will not go well for the film on weekdays, primarily due to unfavourable reviews and low attendance.

About Rahu Ketu

Rahu Ketu is based on two funny heroes from writer Churu Lal's magical notebook. The heroes are looking for their magical notebook from the devious Meenu Taxi. Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma star in this comedy-drama, alongside Shalini Pandey, Chunky Pandey, Piyush Mishra, Manu Rishi Chadha, Amit Sial, and Sumit Gulati.

Rahu Ketu vs Happy Patel

