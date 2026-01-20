Rahu Ketu Box Office collection day 4: Pulkit Samrat-Varun Sharma's comic drama BEATS Vir Das's Happy Patel, earns Rs...

Rahu Ketu Box Office collection: Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma's comedy-drama Rahu Ketu falters on a weekday. Here's a look at its day 4 box office collections.

Rahu Ketu Movie: Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma's film Rahu Ketu has had a rather quiet run at the Indian box office. Fans of the Fukrey series are familiar with the film, although this familiarity hasn't significantly increased attendance. After a lacklustre start, there was little improvement over the weekend, and on Monday, the decline was more pronounced. Sacnilk estimates that the movie made about ₹4.8 crores in four days in India.

Rahu Ketu box office collection day 4

Rahu Ketu's trade at the very start of the weekend was rather low-key, the profits being in the lower price range and swinging up and down. Saturday, however, brought a very clear rebound, while Sunday saw a very minor extension of the rise in profit. But the rise was not of such significance as to create the momentum. According to the weekend numbers, the film had some fans of the leads' comic chemistry, but could not go beyond a limited audience.

Sacnilk's initial forecasts indicated that the Day 4 collection for Rahu Ketu would be around ₹0.04 crores. This sharp decline very much suggests that the movie is going to face the weekdays' brunt, largely owing to the negative criticism it has received and the resulting poor turnout.

More about Rahu Ketu

Two eccentric heroes from writer Churu Lal's magical notebook serve as the inspiration for Rahu Ketu. The heroes are searching for their magical notebook from the crafty Meenu Taxi. This comedy-drama film features Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, along with Shalini Pandey, Chunky Pandey, Piyush Mishra, Manu Rishi Chadha, Amit Sial, and Sumit Gulati in important roles.

