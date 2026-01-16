Rahu Ketu X Review: Pulkit Samrat-Varun Sharma's comedy film WINS hearts, netizens call it 'Laughter...'

Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma starrer Rahu Ketu hit theatres today. According to reviews, Rahu Ketu is a family-friendly film with a compelling plot, excellent comedic timing, and a great on-screen presence.

Rahu Ketu Twitter Review: The film featuring Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma was released in theatres today, January 16. Directed by Vipul Vig, the film is pure comedy, and the stars of Fukrey have all come together for it. The movie was seen by some early birds on social media who tweeted their very first reactions to the film on their X (formerly Twitter) accounts. The majority of the responses on social media have been very positive, with netizens praising the humour in the movie. Social media users have mainly given a favourable vote to Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma’s Rahu Ketu. The audience was delighted by the comic timing in the movie, the well-written jokes, and the overall humorous premise. The chemistry and the acting skills of the main characters were also greatly appreciated by the audience.

Rahu Ketu X review

According to reviews, Rahu Ketu is a family-friendly film with a compelling plot, excellent comedic timing, and a great on-screen presence. One user on X wrote, “Can’t decide who I love more! Rahu ketu or hunny Choocha! ram milai jodi! So much fun watching them on screen together! #PulkitSamrat #VarunSharma.”

Another user commented, “Watching FDFS of Rahu Ketu and #PulkitSharma has killed it with his class act! #VarunSharma in top form! Full paisa wasoolllll! #RahuKetu.” A third user wrote, “An average first half followed by a messy second half makes Rahu Ketu an underwhelming watch.”

Can’t decide who I love more!

Rahu ketu or hunny Choocha! ?? ram milai jodi! So much fun watching them on screen together! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #PulkitSamrat #VarunSharma pic.twitter.com/lleobL8IUE — Shivani (@_Shivkivani) January 16, 2026

A third wrote, "RahuKetu has an intriguing concept that portrays mythological figures Rahu and Ketu as human agents of karma. The film begins on an interesting note with a strong premise, but falters in execution as it progresses. PulkitSamrat and VarunSharma share an easy, dependable chemistry that anchors the narrative and remains its biggest strength."

Watching FDFS of Rahu Ketu and #PulkitSharma has killed it with his class act! #VarunSharma in top form! Full paisa wasoolllll! ???? #RahuKetu pic.twitter.com/s953YdiJ7E — Parul (@Newbie_fille) January 16, 2026

What did Pulkit Samrat say about the film?

Meanwhile, speaking about the movie Pulkit Samrat shared, “We’ve had the most fun shooting this full-on, hilariously twisted chaos of a film. Can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve created.”

He continued, “Rahu Ketu is one of the most exciting films I’ve been a part of wildly original, full of cosmic madness, and driven with so much heart. Watching Vipul Vig step into the director’s chair with such clarity and conviction has been inspiring, and the way Zee Studios and Suraj Singh’s BLive Productions backed this vision made the journey unforgettable. I genuinely can’t wait for the audience to experience the world we’ve created.”

