Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee’s production team makes SHOCKING claims about his death, REVEALS actor was alive, no doctor assisted him

Bengali actor Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee died in an accident in Kolkata near Digha. Now, his production team makes some shocking claims about the incident.

The sudden death of popular Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee has shocked everyone. Rahul passed away while shooting for his short film or TV show Bhole Baba Par Karenge. Several reports and news reports said that he was found dead on the spot and brought to the hospital. Now the truth behind this incident has been brought to the limelight by the production team.

What did Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee’s production team say?

The production team informed that Rahul was alive and conscious at the spot. They said, "We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Rahul Banerjee. This is an irreparable loss for everyone associated with the project." They clarified that Rahul was immediately rescued after the drowning incident and was conscious, and also tried to communicate. But when he was taken to a nearby clinic, there was no doctor present, which made immediate treatment impossible.

The production team further informed that due to the delay in proper treatment, they had to take Rahul to Digha State General Hospital. But he was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. The team also pointed out that there was no conspiracy but lack of immediate medical attention led to his death. The statement reads, "He was conscious when he was brought out of the water and even tried to communicate. Despite our immediate efforts to get him medical attention, there was no doctor present at the first medical centre we reached."

Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee’s death reason

According to reports, on March 29, 2026, at around 5:30 pm, Rahul was shooting a scene in the water near Talsari beach. The water was only knee-deep. During the shoot, Rahul and his co-star Shweta Mishra both fell into the gorge. Shweta came out, but Rahul could not escape. He was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Different statements giving rise to suspicion

In the investigation of this case, DIG Balasore informed that Talsari Police came to know about this accident from Digha Police. Both police teams are investigating the matter. He said the production team had not taken permission for the shoot, and did not tell anyone about the shooting.

Noted filmmaker Shubhrajit Mitra also said that there is a difference between the statement given about the deceased and the actual incidents."There are differences in statements. There are some grey areas that need to be focused on and the truth needs to come out. The production team needs to come clean about what actually happened."

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