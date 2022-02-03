Rahul Gandhi SLAMS government over Budget 2022 in parliament; veteran actress Simi Garewal calls it a HISTORIC speech

Rahul Gandhi is grabbing all the headlines due to his speech against the Modi governments budget where he highlighted that there were no talks about unemployment that India has been facing for years now. He even spoke about how people needed help in COVID 19 and the government failed to provide them anything. Rahul even said that the government is favouring only 4 to 5 people and there is only talks about New India. He even said India has to keep China and Pakistan apart from its biggest goal, " The single biggest strategic goal of India has been to keep China and Pakistan apart. But what you have done is brought them together. You have committed the single biggest crime you can commit against the people of India... China has a plan. "The foundation of their (China and Pakistan) plan has been put in place in Doklam and Ladakh. This is a serious threat to India. We have made a huge strategic mistake in J&K and in our foreign policy". Many lauded his fearless speech,, Bollywood actress was all praises for Rahul Gandi. She took to her Twitter and wrote " Today, in the Lok Sabha, @RahulGandhi came of age as a leader. In this historical speech, the nation could see & hear his passion. They could listen to the facts he presented..& his genuine fears. He displayed the hallmarks of a true nationalist & leader.". Bollywood actress too reacted to Rahul Gandhi's speech by calling it dignified,. Dropping a comment on a speech shared by Congress member Pawan Khera she wrote, "Assured. Dignified. On point! Also Read - Budget 2022: Allu Arjun, Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut and more celebs become Memes as janta react to new changes – Check Pics

Watch the speech right here and don't forget to drop your comments in the box below. Also Read - Happy Birthday, Raveena Tandon: When the KGF 2 actress REFUSED to cry on Simi Garewal's show saying, 'Why would I want to make a public spectacle of it?'