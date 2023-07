Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke in 2020. This happened when he was shooting for a film in Kargil. The actor had to spend almost a couple of months in the hospital. As we know, medical bills can be huge in India where costs of hospitalization runs in lakhs. Rahul Roy has revealed that it was Salman Khan who helped him clear his dues. His sister Priyanka Roy has referred to him as a 'gem'. The incident happened when he was shooting for LAC - Live the Battle in Kargil. The crew took him to Wockhardt Hospitals where he had angioplasty of the brain and heart. Later, he was brought to the Nanavati Hospital of Mumbai where he was kept in the ICU under observation. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev fumes after Elvish Yadav calls him Bewakoof Ka Baccha [Watch Video]

His sister Priyanka Roy told Bollywood Hungama that she would like to thank Salman Khan as he cleared the pending bills of the hospital in February. It seems the director of the movie paid some money from the remuneration of Rahul Roy, which proved to be insufficient to meet the costs of hospitalization. She was quoted as saying, "He (Salman Khan) had called him (Rahul) and asked if he can help with anything and he literally helped and the bill is cleared now." The superstar has helped out many artistes with their medical expenses in the past as well.

Priyanka Roy said that Salman Khan did not mention it in front of the media at all. It seems this touched the heart of the lady. She referred to him as a gem. It seems Priyanka did not ask him for financial assistance but he came from the front. She said, "Somebody out of the whole crowd comes and asks in reality if you are actually in trouble and that's the biggest thing. This is called you are a star." She said he was a real life hero. Rahul Roy said that no matter what people say about Salman Khan, he will always be a good person for him.

It seems Rahul Roy is doing fine physically now. His sister has told him to ask Salman Khan for work. The actor was last seen in the movie Agra. Made by Indie filmmaker Kanu Behl, it was the tale of exploration of sexual repression in men in small town India. He was a part of Cabaret too.