Bollywood's 90s actor and Bigg Boss season 1 fame Rahul Roy has been making headlines ever since he revealed that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made the hospital bill payment after he suffered a brain stroke. And now, in his latest interview with Sidharth Kannan, the Aashiqui actor revealed that no one from the industry, right from Pooja Bhatt to Mahesh Bhatt, with whom he shared a good bond, got in touch with him during his low phase, and he is okay with it. As per reports, Rahul Roy and his sister Priyanka said in the interview that they are okay with people whom they didn't get in touch with, and his sister added that initially he would get riled up, but she had asked him to be tough and let go of things.

The former actor's sister even added that they try to return all the money that Salman Khan paid for Rahul Roy's treatment, and they are extremely thankful to the Tiger 3 for being so helpful. Rahul in one of his interview had said, "The pending bill of the hospital was cleared by Salman in February. He called and asked if he can be of any help and he helped. I am very thankful to him". He even added, "Salman ke sath sab log boltein hai, woh aisa hai, woh waisa hai (People think Salman is this and that), but for me, he is a good person."

It is claimed that Rahul had only 25000 with him and the Tiger 3 star cleared the bill payment of over 2 lakh rupees and they are extremely thankful.

Rahul Roy is right now recuperating, and he is looking forward to getting good work and reviving his acting career again. He is hoping to get good work that will make him financially and mentally strong. Rahul was last seen in Bigg Boss season 1, and he was the winner of the show.