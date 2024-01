Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn will be seen playing the role of IRS Amay Patnaik in Raid 2. Yes, you read that right! Ajay is back as IRS Officer Amay and fans are quite excited for the film to release on the big screens. After the tremendous success of the 2018 blockbuster Raid, Ajay has once again reunited with director Rajkumar Gupta and Producers Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar for the highly anticipated sequel - Raid 2. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Singham Again: After Indian Police Force, Shweta Tiwari roped in for the Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone starrer

The film celebrates the unsung heroes of the Income Tax Department. Raid 2 will once again narrate a true case from their books. Raid 2 shooting has started in Mumbai. Well, the film will be extensively shot in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Raid had successfully managed to grab audiences' attention with their bang on narrative and plot. While, the sequel which is underway, Raid 2 promises more intensity and drama with lots of suspense. Talking about, Raid 2, the film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar under their banner T-Series and Panorama Studios. Ajay's film Raid 2 will be released theatrically on 15th November 2024. On the work front, Ajay has Singham 3, Golmaal 5, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and more films in his kitty.