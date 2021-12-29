Raid 2: Ajay Devgn to return with story based on Kanpur's perfume trader Piyush Jain caught in a Rs 257 crore fraud

Ajay Devgn's Raid was released in 2018 and it was one of his best films. The story was based on the real-life raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax department on Sardar Inder Singh in the 1980s.