Raid 2: Ajay Devgn is back again with the second installment of its crime drama film, Raid. The first part was released in 2018 and was widely appreciated for its content. Now, after almost six years, the makers have announced the second installment of the film. While Ajay has retained his role, Vaani Kapoor has replaced Ileana D'Cruz as the female protagonist. We have now learned that the makers have zeroed down on the villain of the film. The name will definitely leave you excited for the film. Keep reading to know more.

Raid 2: Riteish Deshmukh joins Ajay Devgn starrer as the main antagonist

Riteish Deshmukh has been cast as the antagonist in Raid 2, alongside Ajay Devgn. This is not the first time Riteish has played the role of a villain, as he had previously portrayed an antagonist in the movie Ek Villian, co-starring Siddharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. His performance in that movie was impressive, and we are sure that he will once again surprise the audience with his remarkable acting skills in Raid 2.

Known for delivering exceptional performances as a negative lead, Riteish Deshmukh will face off against Ajay Devgn on the silver screen for the first time, following their collaboration in hilarious comedy films. The film has started shooting in Mumbai last week and will be extensively filmed in Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Riteish Deshmukh is going to be the new target of IRS officer Amay Patnaik (Ajay Devgn). Directed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar, the film will release theatrically on 15th November 2024.