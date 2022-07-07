Raj Babbar sentenced to two-year jail term for physically assaulting a govt officer in a 1996 case

Veteran actor and politician Raj Babbar has been sentenced to two-year jail term for physically assaulting a government officer in a case related to 1996. The MP/MLA court in Lucknow has also imposed a fine of Rs 8,500 on him. The Congress leader was found guilty of interfering in government duties and roughing up a government officer during the 1996 Lok Sabha elections. Also Read - Raj Babbar's son Arya Babbar gets into a verbal spat with his airplane pilot after cracking a joke – watch video

The incident had taken place on May 2, 1996. On the same day, the polling officer named Shri Krishna Singh Rana had filed a case at Wazirganj police station against Babbar along with his Samajwadi Party candidate Arvind Yadav.

According to the complaint, Babbar and his supporters had entered the polling venue and disrupted the voting process, obstructed official work and also misbehaved and assaulted people on duty. Along with Krishna Singh Rana, another polling agent Shiv Singh was also injured.

According to Law Trend website, a chargesheet was filed in court on March 23, 1996 against Raj Babbar and Arvind Yadav under sections 143, 332, 353, 323, 504, 188 IPC, Representation of the People Act, and 7 Criminal Law Amendment Act following an investigation. The actor-turned politician was granted bail at that time.

Babbar was then in the Samajwadi Party and was contesting the elections from Lucknow. The former MP was present in court when the sentence was announced.