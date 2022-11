Last year, 's husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police, in July where he was accused of distributing porn films through an app. In September, he was granted bail. After his arrest, had said that she was the first person to give a statement to the investigating team of the Maharashtra Police Cyber Cell in Raj Kundra's case. And now, Raj has accused Sherlyn of producing 'X' rated content and monetising them on her OnlyFans account.

The businessman recently came across a tweet where the user talked about watching Sherlyn's sexually explicit video which she recently uploaded on her OnlyFans account. Raj qouted the tweet and took a dig at Sherlyn for making allegations against him in the porn apps case. He also tagged the cyber cell Twitter handle in his tweet.

"This is my exact point! Who is she blaming for her own produced X rate content on only fans that she has monetised! She is talking about vulgarity and women rights yet producing this kind of filth! She will be arrested soon…matter of time! She is a menace 2 society! @MahaCyber1,” Raj tweeted.

Last year, Raj had first sought anticipatory bail from the session court, which he was refused to. Thereafter, he moved to the Bombay High Court claiming that he was framed. A case was filed against Kundra under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act, and Information Technology Act for allegedly distributing sexually explicit videos. However, Raj had denied all the allegations.

Shilpa Shetty was also questioned by the police and she had informed them that she remained too tied up in her work to know the porn apps or other activities of her husband. She had revealed that she was on the board of Viaan Industries Ltd which Raj had launched around April 2015. She quit from her position in July 2020 owing to personal reasons as stated in the charge sheet filed by the police.