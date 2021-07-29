Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty's relationship was complicated? Sherlyn Chopra makes shocking revelations

Raj Kundra has landed in another trouble. After investigation in an alleged pornography-related case, it is now Sherlyn Chopra who has reportedly accused him of sexual assault. The actress is said to have turned an eye witness in Raj Kundra case and made some shocking allegations against him. She is also said to have made shocking claims about Raj Kundra and 's marriage. Also Read - Shocking! Sherlyn Chopra accuses Raj Kundra of sexual assault; 'He kissed me even though I resisted'

As per Etimes, Sherlyn Chopra claimed that Raj Kundra appeared at her home unannounced in March 2019. This was after an alleged argument that they had over text. Sherlyn Chopra then reportedly claimed that Raj started kissing her even though she resisted. She then told Raj that she did not want to get involved with a married man or mix personal life and business. To this, Raj reportedly told her that he had a 'complicated' relationship with Shilpa Shetty and that he was always stressed when at home, says the report.

Sherlyn Chopra then reportedly also claimed that she managed to push Raj Kundra and run to the bathroom as she was 'scared'. It was in April 2019 that Sherlyn Chopra had filed an FIR against Raj Kundra. He was then charged with under section 376 of Indian Penal Code r/w section 384, 415, 420, 504 and 506, 354 (a) (b) (d), 509, of Indian Penal Code, 67, 67 (A), of Information Technology Act 2008, sec 3 & 4 of Indecent Representation of Women Act 1986.

Shilpa Shetty has also been interrogated in the alleged pornography-related case. As per the reports, she also had a massive argument with Raj when he was taken home by Crime Branch during a raid. Shilpa reportedly asked Raj what was the need to get into all this and that his deed are maligning the image of the family.