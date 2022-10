Businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra makes it to the headlines every time he steps out in public. After his court case around the alleged production of adult films, Raj Kundra has been covering his face with different kinds of masks every time he steps out of his house and gets papped by the paparazzi. He uses different face shields that cover his entire face and he has been trolled quite often for the same. Now, through Twitter, Raj Kundra has revealed why he does so.

Raj Kundra hits back at trolls

A netizen called out 's husband Raj Kundra and stated that he should have the guts to face the world irrespective of whatever is said. Responding to this, Raj Kundra said that he does not hide his face from the public but rather does not want to give media access to him. He mentioned about the media trial he went through during the case. He tweeted, "I don’t hide my face from the public I don’t wish to give media access to me. Not too difficult to understand after the media trial I have been through."

Another netizen wrote that why should he be trolled because he became famous only because of wife Shilpa Shetty. Responding to it, Raj Kundra wrote, 'infamous too'.

Check out Raj Kundra's tweets below:

I don’t hide my face from the public I don’t wish to give media access to me. Not too difficult to understand after the media trial I have been through. ?? #RajAnswers https://t.co/Ef35qsmfGS — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) October 18, 2022

It all started with Raj Kundra sarcastically quizzing where have all the trollers vanished. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com for more updates from the field of showbiz.