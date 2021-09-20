Raj Kundra, businessman and husband of Bollywood actress , has finally got some relief following his arrest on July 19 in the pornographic films case. After spending two months in jail, a magistrate court on Monday granted bail to Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe at a surety of Rs 50,000. The two were arrested in July after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. Also Read - Former Porn star Mia Khalifa announces divorce from Robert Sandberg: 10 mushy pictures of the two that prove they had a perfect love story

As soon as Raj Kundra was granted bail by the court, social media flooded the internet with memes featuring former porn star , Shilpa Shetty and other celebrity to take potshots at him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Parth Samthaan, Karan Singh Grover, Saumya Tandon – 25 celebrities who have been rejecting Salman Khan’s show every year

Take a look.

This is how the industry welcomes #Rajkundra with open heart as he gets Bail in P0rn0graphy Case. ??#ShilpaShetty #MumbaiCourt pic.twitter.com/arayk56F4k — King jong Un (@KingJongUnIND) September 20, 2021

Shilpa Shetty waiting to welcome Raj Kundra after his release on Bail ? #Rajkundra pic.twitter.com/23t2k9dcCr — Rosy (@rose_k01) September 20, 2021

#ShilpaShetty's husband Raj Kundra has been granted bail on a surety of Rs 50,000. Meanwhile Tharki log hoping of getting links:-#RajKundra pic.twitter.com/xJezeqj1hH — Dessie Aussie ???? (@DessieAussie) September 20, 2021

The 46-year-old accused had filed a bail plea before the court, claiming there was not a single evidence against him in a supplementary charge-sheet filed by the Mumbai police crime branch in the case. The businessman, in the plea, had claimed there was no evidence of him being "actively" involved in creation of alleged questionable porn content and that he was being made a "scapegoat" in the case. Also Read - Meghan Markle-Prince Harry interview: The White House appreciates the couple's 'courage'; Serena Williams, Mia Khalifa show solidarity

The crime branch, probing the case, had recently filed a supplementary charge-sheet in the court against Kundra and three others in the case pertaining to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.