Raj Kundra gets bail: Shilpa Shetty REACTS with a philosophical quote, 'beautiful things can happen after a bad storm'

Raj Kundra was granted bail in a porn case on a surety of Rs 50,000 on Monday. Post this, the Hungama 2 actress shared a quote of Roger Lee to describe her current state of mind as it reads, "Rainbows exist to prove that beautiful things can happen after a bad storm — Roger Lee." Raj Kundra, who spent almost 2 months in jail, was granted bail yesterday. In fact, Raj and Shilpa's son Viaan also shared a post of him posing with Shilpa and his younger sister Samisha in front of a large idol of Lord Ganesha. He captioned the post, "Life as long as Lord Ganesha's trunk, Trouble as small as his mouse, Moments as sweet as modaks. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

Raj Kundra's lawyer said that his client has been granted bail and will be released on Tuesday after all the formalities. While the actress preferred to stay mum during these two months, she opened up only once post his arrest by sharing a social media note, which reads, "As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children's sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I've never let anyone down."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is currently one of the judges of the dance-reality show Super Dancer 4 along with and Geeta Kapur. The actress will also be making her debut in India's Got Talent as one of the judges of the reality show.