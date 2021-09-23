Raj Kundra is back home after spending a couple of months in jail. The entrepreneur was accused of running a porn racket that dealt with illegal production and distribution of porn content. They said that it was hard-core porn which was banned in India. The applications were registered in the UK. One of the ladies who has defended him is Gehana Vasisth. She has said that the content produced was erotica and not porn as it is being alleged by the Crime Branch. She has been supporting Raj Kundra all through. Now, she has been given interim bail by the Supreme Court of India. She told media personnel that women were being blackmailed and forced to turn victims when that was not the case.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Gehana Vasisth earlier told ETimes, "Hon. Supreme Court of India has allowed my interim application of bail with a condition to attend when required by the investigating authority so I am appearing before the Property Cell, Byculla tomorrow 23rd September 2021 at 11 am to record my statement." She always said that none of the girls were forced by Kundra or his associates to work in films and everything was with consent.

She further told the paper, "I have been saying right from the beginning that joh sachcha hai wahi jeetega (the truth shall prevail) and I am happy that I have got an interim bail from the Supreme Court. I feel I was always in the right and what I did was right, that is why good things are happening to me."