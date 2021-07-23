Raj Kundra porn films case: OMG! Shilpa Shetty FINALLY breaks silence after husband's arrest; her post will TEAR your heart

A lot has happened since Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police late on Monday on charges of making pornographic content and publishing them through mobile applications. Social media was flooding with memes about content backed by Raj and its repercussions were also felt by his wife . She has finally broken her silence on her husband's arrest with a cryptic post on Instagram that will tear your heart. Also Read - Raj Kundra pornography case: How are Gehana Vasisth, Sherlyn Chopra, Poonam Pandey and others involved in the alleged porn racket? Watch video

Taking it to her Instagram stories, Shilpa shared a chapter from James Thurber's book, that talks about surviving challenges in the past and in the future. "We look back in anger at the people who've hurt us, the frustrations we've felt, the bad luck we've endured. We look forward in fear at the possibility that we might lose our job, contract a disease, or suffer the death of a loved one. The place we need to be is right here, right now—not looking anxiously at what has be, or what might be, but fully aware of what is. I take a deep breath, knowing that I'm lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need distract me from living my life today," read the post.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have revealed that Shilpa Shetty will not be served summons in the Raj Kundra case.